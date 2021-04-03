19:15
Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid

Kazakhstan will allocate 10,000 tons of wheat flour as humanitarian aid to ensure food security. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov told about it on his Facebook page.

According to him, deliveries are expected within the framework of agreements reached following a working trip to the neighboring country.

«In particular, an agreement was reached on supply 10,000 tons of flour and 1,000 tons of highly reproductive seeds of winter wheat as humanitarian aid for families in need. We expect this aid in near future. A list of those in need who will get the assistance is being formed,» the Prime Minister told.
