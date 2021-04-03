IRI survey: Main problem of Kyrgyzstanis - unemployment

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted another public opinion poll on the current situation in Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

According to it, 59 percent of respondents answered that the main problem in the country is unemployment. At least 50 percent of Kyrgyzstanis believe that corruption has a negative impact on the development of the state. Another 48 percent of the participants noted a low level of living wage and high food prices. About 28 percent of respondents said that COVID-19 pandemic is an urgent problem in Kyrgyzstan. Only one percent of participants does not see any shortcomings and problems in the state.

Kyrgyzstanis were also asked whether they believe that democracy is the best form of government for the country. At least 53 percent answered in the affirmative; 29 percent named other forms of government as good; 15 percent think that democracy is not suitable for the state.

President Sadyr Japarov is trusted by 38 percent of the survey participants, the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev — by 21 percent, Adakhan Madumarov — by 7 percent.

Respondents were also asked what factors are most important in choosing a candidate. Education and literacy were in the 1st place in 35 percent of answers, honesty and justice — in 26 percent, professionalism — in 23 percent, ordinary person — in 2 percent, no factors — in 1 percent.