Supply of drugs prevented in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Activities of a stable drug supply channel were suppressed in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service on Drug Control reports.

It became known earlier that a 40-45-year-old man supplies drugs to Bishkek and Chui region. The fact was registered under the Article 267 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcers detained two suspects. One of them has been repeatedly convicted and is a member of an organized crime group.

At least 7 kilograms 500 grams of hashish were confiscated.
