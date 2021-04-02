11:12
China donates another batch of humanitarian aid to Health Ministry

China handed over another batch of humanitarian aid for 63 million soms to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Disposable medical protective clothing, surgical disposable sterilized rubber gloves, surgical masks, protective medical face masks, medical goggles, disposable shoe covers, disposable medical gowns, disposable medical caps, non-invasive medical ventilators, real-time PCR system, nucleic acid extraction system have been reportedly donated as humanitarian aid.

The minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted significant contribution of the PRC government to countering the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyrgyzstan and expressed gratitude for the support of the Kyrgyz-Chinese strategic partnership at a high level and commitment to combating COVID-19 infection.
