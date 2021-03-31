19:21
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed

Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border will be closed from April 3 to April 5. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed for movement of goods on the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with celebration ofRemembrance of Ancestors Day (Qingming Festival).

The passage of vehicles and goods will resume on April 6, 2021.

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints operate according to a special algorithm that provides only for the movement of goods from the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic.
