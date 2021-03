A 31-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan suspected of rape of a 15-year-old girl from Murmansk was detained in Leningrad Oblast of Russia. Hibiny.com website reports.

The man was wanted for more than 10 days, and «Interception» plan was organized to capture him in Murmansk.

However, the suspect managed to travel outside the region. He was detained near Luga town in Leningrad Oblast.