Economies of EDB countries adapted to COVID-19 pandemic

«Economies of the bank’s member countries have adapted to conditions of the pandemic,» Ruslan Dalenov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), said at the presentation of the bank’s macroeconomic review.

Strong economic recovery is expected in 2021, he said. Aggregate GDP growth is expected at 3.3 percent. At the same time, the economies of the EDB countries will grow even if the risk scenario is realized.

«Economic activity is recovering, industry is in the lead, the service sector has great potential. Investment is a key driver of potential growth in the medium term. The EDB will continue to actively support investment initiatives of the member countries by financing integration projects,» Ruslan Dalenov said.