Economy in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to reach pre-crisis level in 2022

Economies of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are expected to reach pre-crisis levels during 2022. Chief Economist at the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development Evgeny Vinokurov told.

According to him, revival of consumer and investment activity in 2021 will occur as a result of easing restrictive measures.

At year-end 2021, GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan is expected to reach 3.9 percent, next year — 5.5 percent.

«Expanding external demand and rise in oil prices will become additional incentives for economic recovery in the EDB region,» Evgeny Vinokurov stressed.