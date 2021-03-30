Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries

Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Ryskeldi Musaev met with the External Security Commissioner of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of China Cheng Guoping in the video conference format. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The parties discussed issues of development and strengthening bilateral cooperation between departmental bodies in the field of combating crime, terrorism and extremism, ensuring security in the region.

They exchanged views on social and economic development within the framework of the interdepartmental interregional cooperation mechanism «Dialogue on security issues between Kyrgyzstan and China.»

The parties expressed their readiness to further develop the Kyrgyz-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen also participated in the online meeting.