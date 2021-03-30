Kyrgyzstan hosts specialized medical fair

The 15th International Congress and Exhibition Forum Healthcare Week in the Kyrgyz Republic was opened in Bishkek today. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The forum united two international specialized exhibitions on a single platform — MedExpo Kyrgyzstan 2021 and Dental-Expo Kyrgyzstan 2021. The event was held with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev.

The annual International Specialized Exhibition of Healthcare of the Kyrgyz Republic MedExpo Kyrgyzstan is one of the five major exhibitions in Central Asia.

The ministry noted that the forum provides an opportunity to unite healthcare professionals, representatives of government agencies, business circles and the public to discuss socially significant problems of high-quality and effective functioning of the healthcare system, exchange experience, and get acquainted with the latest domestic and foreign developments.

«Protection of human lives is still in the first place for the state. The world manages to resist COVID-19 largely thanks to the development of the healthcare sector, scientific achievements and technological progress in medicine, based on the colossal work of medical practitioners, scientists, government agencies,» Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev said.

More than 70 companies from 11 countries are represented at the joint exposition this year. The partner country of the exhibition is Uzbekistan; exposition of this country demonstrates products of more than 10 Uzbek companies and distributors in the field of both medicine and dentistry. Presentations of medical equipment, medical devices and pharmaceutical products made in Kyrgyzstan are presented at the exhibition.