Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled

Manas International Airport OJSC informs that some international flights have been canceled since March 29 due to the epidemiological situation.

The following flights by Avia Traffic airline were canceled:

Bishkek — Voronezh — Bishkek — from April 3 to April 25;

Bishkek — Grozny — Bishkek — from March 30 to April 6;

Bishkek — Irkutsk — Bishkek — from April 1 to April 29;

Bishkek — Kazan — Bishkek — April 5;

Bishkek — Krasnodar — Bishkek — May 2;

Bishkek — Krasnoyarsk — Bishkek — March 30;

Bishkek — Novosibirsk — Bishkek — March 31, April 2;

Bishkek — Surgut — Bishkek — April 3.

China Southern Airlines:

Regular flights Urumqi — Bishkek — Urumqi canceled until further notice.

Air Astana airline:

Some regular flights Almaty — Bishkek — Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays temporarily canceled from March 29 to April 29;

from March 31 to April 28 — on Wednesdays;

from March 30 to April 30 — on Tuesdays and Fridays.