Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has accredited 15 international observers and a delegation of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly consisting of 33 representatives. The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Members of the Hanns Seidel Foundation, representatives of the CEC of Moldova, the CEC of Azerbaijan, the CEC of Russia, the CEC of Ukraine, the Central Commission of Belarus on Elections and Holding of Republican Referendums, the Supreme Electoral Council of the Republic of Turkey and the CEC of Kazakhstan received the relevant permission from the CEC to monitor the two campaigns.

Elections in 28 cities and 420 rural councils will be held on April 11. Plebiscite on adoption of the draft of the new Constitution will be held on the same day.
