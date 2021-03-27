12:51
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

At least 1,200 schools in Kyrgyzstan to get new computers

First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov met with the World Bank Country Manager for KyrgyzstanNaveed Naqvi.

He thanked the World Bank for assistance in combatting consequences of the economic crisis and implementation of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

It was noted that 1,200 schools will receive 25,000 units of modern computer equipment in the near future within the framework of joint projects. As part of School Medicine project, installation of computed tomography scanners in the Republican Hospital will be speeded up, the issue of equipping medical rooms in schools is being worked out, and projects to support agriculture, small and medium-sized businesses have been discussed.

Artem Novikov noted that there would be no delays in implementation of projects on the part of the government.
link: https://24.kg/english/187842/
views: 112
Print
Related
Bishkek City Hall: Not all students will return to schools in fourth term
School to be built in Ak-Ordo residential area
First Deputy Prime Minister recognizes school curriculum as ineffective
Kyrgyzstan requests World Bank’s assistance for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines
Almost a third of Kyrgyzstan’s population are poor at year-end 2020
School burns down in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan
Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek not to open on March 1
‘Smart laboratory’ opened in Bishkek school
Renovation at 2 hospitals at World Bank’s expense nearing completion in Bishkek
All algorithms can not be followed at Bishkek schools to resume learning
Popular
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
27 March, Saturday
11:47
At least 1,200 schools in Kyrgyzstan to get new computers At least 1,200 schools in Kyrgyzstan to get new compute...
11:12
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:09
965 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 158 - in serious condition
11:04
88 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,946 in total
11:00
Project for reconstruction of section of road around Issyk-Kul approved
26 March, Friday
22:40
Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China
22:31
Kyrgyzstan interested in new markets for export through Uzbekistan