Sadyr Japarov invites Qatar to consider introduction of visa-free regime

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Ambassador of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti today. Press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on development of political, trade and economic cooperation. The parties noted that in recent years, many joint events and mutual visits have been organized between the two countries at different levels.

«In order to warm up Kyrgyz-Qatari relations and bring them to a new level, the President noted the timeliness and relevance of organizing high-level visits between the two states. He reminded the Ambassador that the state visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kyrgyzstan in 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the Kyrgyz side expects it this year,» the press service notes.

Sadyr Japarov called on to jointly and actively promote the priority areas of trade and economic cooperation, proposing to hold the second meeting of the Kyrgyz-Qatari intergovernmental commission this year.

The head of state expressed his readiness to export organic domestic agricultural products to Arab countries, including Qatar. He also suggested considering the issue of introducing a visa-free regime for citizens of Kyrgyzstan.