Period of seismic activity in Kyrgyzstan to last until 2026

Period of seismic activity in Kyrgyzstan will last until 2026. Director of the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, an increased number of events with a force of 5-6 points was registered in 2020.

«We do not predict such quakes. This is a common phenomenon for us. Fortunately, there were no especially strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 7-8 or more. I don’t think this will happen anytime soon, at least until the end of the year. Although, there is always probability,» Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov said.

He recalled that the period of activity began in 2008, when the earthquake in Nura village killed 75 people. During this time, there were several strong seismic events, but not destructive ones.

Decline in total seismicity is predicted after 2026 and will also continue for about 10-15 years.

«According to statistics, the number of earthquakes increases in May and November-December annually. This is understandable purely geologically: there are some changes in the speed of the Earth at this time. But this does not mean that there will necessarily be strong earthquakes, it just increases their number. I think the people are aware of this and are wary. Although, there is nothing to be afraid of. We often speak out and warn about possible danger, so people know how to behave,» Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov said.
