Sadyr Japarov meets with WHO Regional Director for Europe

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Regional Director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge, who arrived in the country on an official visit. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties exchanged views on the activities of WHO and continuation of further cooperation in the field of healthcare, aimed at improving the health of the population of the republic.

The President thanked WHO for its assistance in combating the pandemic and noted the significant role of the organization in development of an intersectoral interagency plan for preparedness and response to coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. He positively assessed cooperation with the WHO Regional Office for Europe and noted that the Kyrgyz side shares the strategic goals of the organization in the field of health protection, sanitary and epidemiological welfare.

Sadyr Japarov expressed hope for further assistance from WHO in improving planning and financing mechanisms of healthcare services based on the needs of the population, taking into account international experience. He also stressed readiness for cooperation in implementation of digital healthcare, improvement of the policy on mental health and psychosocial support of citizens, on elimination of diseases preventable by vaccination of the population and promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

The Kyrgyz side is ready for joint work to prevent non-communicable diseases, strengthen human and scientific potential and form an effective human resources policy in the healthcare sector.

Hans Kluge noted that a number of positive changes in the healthcare sector have been observed in the country since his last visit to Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that good conditions have been created in the republic for reforming and developing the healthcare system, and noted particular importance of the measures reflected in the decree on urgent measures to develop the health sector and improve the quality of life and health of population in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, preserving the health of the population and vaccination against coronavirus infection should be a priority to date.

Hans Kluge added that digitalization is very important for development of medicine, and WHO is ready to cooperate in this direction with Kyrgyzstan. He also noted significant achievements in the field of reforming primary health care, this area needs further attention.