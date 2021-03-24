WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Hans Kluge, Director of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The visit will last from March 24 to March 26. He plans to meet with the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, key management of the health sector and get acquainted with the current situation in the health care system of the country.

«During the visit, Hans Kluge will visit healthcare organizations, as well as get acquainted with the work of primary health care, anti-tuberculosis service, with progress of digitalization in the healthcare sector, with work of the public healthcare service. Issues regarding the fight against coronavirus infection, vaccination against COVID-19 and some other issues will be discussed,» the ministry said.