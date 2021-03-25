Residents of Kelechek housing estate demand to legalize land plots

Residents of Kelechek housing estate also came to the Government House in Bishkek today. They also demand to legalize the land plots on which they live.

According to them, the land plots were legally allocated to them by the administration of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek in 2007. However, the Housing Construction Department recently recognized it as a violation by the administration, since it had no right to allocate the land plots. The owners of the plots have already built houses and are now suing government agencies.

«We have been literally taken away our land plots. We had all documents, but they were annulled. We demand from Sadyr Japarov to come to us and solve the problem,» Omurbek Nooruzbaev said.

Residents of Bishkek who live near HPP-2 also gathered on the Old Square. They also demand from the authorities to legalize the land plots on which they live.