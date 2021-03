The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) summoned an activist Kunduz Azhibekova for interrogation. She posted about it on Facebook.

According to her, earlier she wrote about violations by the head of the Leninsky district of Bishkek Chynasyl Chynybaev, the head of MTU-4 Bakhtiyar Kanatbekov and his deputy Ryskul Tursukeev. The activist associates the interrogation with this.