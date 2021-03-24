Sadyr Japarov instructs to carry out additional capitalization of RSK Bank

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Ministry of Economy and Finance to take measures aimed at additional capitalization of RSK Bank. The head of state announced this today at a meeting with the Chairman of the bank Azizbek Omorkulov and heads of other financial institutions — Aiyl Bank OJSC Ulan Bukabaev and Guarantee Fund OJSC Malik Abakirov.

Sadyr Japarov was told about financing of projects and issue of soft loans for 2020 and priority plans for 2021.

Aiyl Bank issued 52,043 loans for 12.8 billion soms last year. This is 779 million more than in 2019. At least 10.3 billion soms of them, or 80.4 percent, were spent on financing of projects in the regions of the country.

RSK Bank issued 10,601 loans for more than 11.6 billion soms. This is 3.2 billion more than in 2019. The share of loans issued in the regions has increased. They amounted to 9,206 loans, or 86.8 percent of the total.

Guarantee Fund issued 1,865 guarantees for over 1 billion soms.

The heads of financial institutions of the republic said that most of the funding was spent on projects in the field of agriculture, processing and industrial sectors.

The President drew attention to the fact that Aiyl Bank issued less loans to the industry in 2020, which is one of the priority areas and makes a great contribution to the real sector of the economy. He stressed the need to develop this area and increase the volume of lending.

Sadyr Japarov reminded that RSK Bank issued almost half of its loans to projects in Bishkek and Chui region last year. In his opinion, it is important to have a balanced distribution of credit resources in all regions. He noted that most of the loans and guarantees should be directed to projects in the regions of the country to support export-oriented enterprises and cluster projects. Particular attention should be focused on the real sector of the economy.

The importance of speeding up development of the financial market and the process of its digitalization, simplification of procedures for obtaining financial services for citizens and entrepreneurs, expansion of digital banking services as part of the implementation of the decree on measures to further develop the financial market was stressed.