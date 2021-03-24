IPA CIS observers to monitor referendum in Kyrgyzstan

The Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) will form a group of observers who will monitor the referendum on adoption of the draft new version of the Constitution in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. Website of the organization says.

The group of observers is being formed not only from among the parliamentarians of the IPA CIS member states, but also from the secretariat of the Council and experts of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member Nations. The Central Election Commission has to accredit them by April 7.

The new version of the Basic Law provides for a switch to presidential form of government and involves a number of other changes aimed at expanding the powers of the head of state.

On March 11, the Parliament adopted a draft law on holding a referendum on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic in the second and third readings.

At least 94 MPs voted for it, 6 against — 100 deputies were registered. Journalists counted how many parliamentary members were actually present during the voting — there were 83 people in the hall.

The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE / ODIHR) published a joint opinion on the draft of the new Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic. They criticized the proposed version. The provisions of the draft of the new Basic Law threaten the necessary balance of the branches of government, experts said. Some of its norms also threaten protection of personal freedoms that are essential to democracy and the rule of law.