20:59
USD 84.80
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.14
English

Drug trafficking channel liquidated in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Channel for transportation of drugs from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan was liquidated in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking reports.

Investigators detained a man suspected of transportation and sale of drugs in early March. When inspecting the car, they found and seized 115 grams of hashish belonging to a passenger — a native of Kazakhstan.

The 49-year-old man was reportedly transporting drugs from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. During the investigation, a 31-year-old Kyrgyzstani, an accomplice, was detained in Chui region while selling drugs.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 267 «Drug dealing» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was taken into custody.
link: https://24.kg/english/187350/
views: 175
Print
Related
Russian citizen arrested in Bishkek for sale of drugs on Telegram
Police seize over 6 kilograms of drugs in Jalal-Abad region
Over 7 kilograms of drugs seized in Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions for 3 days
Russia to allocate $ 5.2 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat drug trafficking
Police destroy more than 50 kilograms of drugs in Bishkek
Over 2 kilograms of drugs confiscated from resident of Toktogul district
New head of State Service on Drug Control Ulanbek Sultanov introduced to staff
Delica car driver and passenger arrested with 2 kg of drugs in Toktogul
Drug dealer detained with 3 kilograms of heroin in Osh city
Serviceman arrested in Osh city for drug dealing
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
23 March, Tuesday
18:11
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
17:58
Drug trafficking channel liquidated in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
17:35
Adilet Kamchybekov wins bronze medal in para-athletics in Tunis
17:19
U.S. Supreme Court to consider restoring death sentence for Kyrgyzstan’s native
16:14
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence