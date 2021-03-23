Drug trafficking channel liquidated in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Channel for transportation of drugs from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan was liquidated in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking reports.

Investigators detained a man suspected of transportation and sale of drugs in early March. When inspecting the car, they found and seized 115 grams of hashish belonging to a passenger — a native of Kazakhstan.

The 49-year-old man was reportedly transporting drugs from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. During the investigation, a 31-year-old Kyrgyzstani, an accomplice, was detained in Chui region while selling drugs.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 267 «Drug dealing» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was taken into custody.