Almazbek Atambayev not taken to court due to illness

Trial of the criminal case on construction of a school in Kalys-Ordo residential area was to take place today in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The accused former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was not taken to court.

Representative of the escort duty said that the prisoner of the prison colony 47 did not come to court because he was ill. The former president wrote a note where he asked to consider the case without him.

Lawyer Sergei Slesarev said that there was no medical conclusion on the state of health of Atambayev.

«The doctors did not give a definite conclusion, except for what is in the documents. The doctors do not give the conclusions that the court is talking about because Atambayev has not been examined,» Sergei Slesarev said.

The state prosecutor noted that Atambayev refused examination and the doctors could not forcibly examine him.

Several criminal cases were initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, facts of corruption and money laundering.
