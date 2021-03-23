16:00
USD 84.80
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.14
English

Owners of vehicles with Abkhazian license plates hold rally in Bishkek

Owners of cars with Abkhazian license plates hold rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 80 people participate in the protest. They hold banners demanding to solve their problems. The protesters also appeal to the President Sadyr Japarov.

It was reported earlier that 10 cars with Abkhazian license plates were detained in Kyrgyzstan. Their owners held a rally.

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan said later that there were elements of a crime provided for by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic in the actions of individuals who organized import of vehicles with registration plates of Abkhazia into the customs territory of the EAEU (the Kyrgyz Republic ) for the purpose of their illegal exploitation on the territory of the republic without paying customs duties and primary state registration, which is subject to placement in the customs control zone, namely in the temporary storage warehouses.
link: https://24.kg/english/187307/
views: 161
Print
Related
Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hold tenders transparently
Rally at Jerooy: Sadyr Japarov meets with protesters
Local residents hold rally at Jerooy mine in Talas region
Equity holders of Pegas Ala-Too construction company hold rally in Bishkek
Representatives of Transport Ministry meet with protesters in Zhumgal
Local residents block road in Zhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
Followers of Arstan Alai join rally against new Constitution
Participants of rally against new Constitution threaten to sue Sadyr Japarov
Rally against new Constitution begins in Bishkek
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
23 March, Tuesday
14:44
Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hold tenders transparently Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hol...
14:02
Kyrgyzstanis win Restaurant Sport Tournament in St. Petersburg
13:44
Owners of vehicles with Abkhazian license plates hold rally in Bishkek
12:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 123.6 million people globally
12:16
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week