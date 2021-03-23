Owners of vehicles with Abkhazian license plates hold rally in Bishkek

Owners of cars with Abkhazian license plates hold rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 80 people participate in the protest. They hold banners demanding to solve their problems. The protesters also appeal to the President Sadyr Japarov.

It was reported earlier that 10 cars with Abkhazian license plates were detained in Kyrgyzstan. Their owners held a rally.

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan said later that there were elements of a crime provided for by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic in the actions of individuals who organized import of vehicles with registration plates of Abkhazia into the customs territory of the EAEU (the Kyrgyz Republic ) for the purpose of their illegal exploitation on the territory of the republic without paying customs duties and primary state registration, which is subject to placement in the customs control zone, namely in the temporary storage warehouses.