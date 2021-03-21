Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs

Mary Bernadette Condé is from the Philippines. She came to Kyrgyzstan 17 years ago. As Mary told, she had never thought that she would ever end up in this mountainous country.

I miss the ocean. But as soon as I go to the mountains, I dive into another world, so magical and so fabulous. Mary Bernadette Condé

Everything was decided by chance. She met her future husband, a Kyrgyzstani, in Bremen (Germany) and moved here for her husband. Today, Mary is an Assistant Professor at the American University of Central Asia. Students adore her, and she loves her job very much and does not regret that she currently lives in Kyrgyzstan.

Mary told that she was still not used to some local traditions and customs.

— You have been living here for 17 years. Is there anything that still surprises you?

— This is a rather difficult question. I will try to explain why. As I said, I am married to a Kyrgyz, whom I met in Bremen (Germany) at a German language course. We were both just about to do our doctorate and go home after taking our degree. But life is unpredictable. We fell in love with each other. We registered our marriage at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Berlin.

I thought that there would be no more ceremonies. But my husband decided that we would go to his homeland for our honeymoon. So I ended up in Kyrgyzstan. Mary Bernadette Condé

The honeymoon in Kyrgyzstan made a strange impression on me. It so happened that we spent it separately. My husband stayed to work in Bishkek, and I was sent to Karakol. I do not like to remember this period.

— What in Bishkek reminds you of your hometown, and what do you miss?

— In fact, there is nothing that I could associate with the Philippines. But when I come to my homeland, I begin to miss not so much Kyrgyzstan as my husband and my boys. We have three sons. They often travel with me to the Philippines.

But they like Kyrgyzstan more. Mainly because of the climate. In the Philippines, the humidity is high, and in the summer you feel like in a bathhouse there.

— Can you name your favorite place in Kyrgyzstan?

— It is the road leading to mountain gorges near Naryn and Son-Kul lake. I can not tear my eyes away from these landscapes when my family and I get out into nature.

These are breathtaking pictures that nature itself has painted with love and skill.

— What national dishes do you like?

— I love lagman and lamb shashlyk, but most of all I love chuchuk and horse meat.

— What are you afraid to try?

— I’m not a picky eater. I eat everything that is offered. Therefore, I tried everything that was offered to me from food and drinks.

— What has fascinated you you in close acquaintance with the local population and what disappointed you?

— The Kyrgyz people are friendly and helpful. I must admit that in Bishkek I feel safer than in Manila. But I cannot say what I am disappointed or unhappy with. Not because I didn’t notice such moments, I just don’t want to talk about it.