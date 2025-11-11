11:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

Typhoon hits the Philippines: No Kyrgyzstanis among casualties

No reports have been received of citizens of Kyrgyzstan among the casualties or injured during typhoon Fung-Wong in the Philippines. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, the Kyrgyz diplomatic mission is maintaining close communication with citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic currently staying in the Philippines.

Due to the powerful typhoon, around one million people across various regions of the country have been forced to evacuate to safer areas. The natural disaster has also led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, the temporary closure of workplaces and educational institutions, and power outages in several regions.
link: https://24.kg/english/350401/
views: 140
Print
Related
Landslides and mudflows cause $14.5 million in damage in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Damage from natural disasters assessed in Kyrgyzstan
$52.4 million environmental project launched in Kyrgyzstan
Natural disasters: Early warning measures discussed in Bishkek
Construction of protective dams continues in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to provide mutual assistance in case of natural disasters
Kyrgyzstan creates Natural Disaster Monitoring Center
Officials discuss school safety, protection of children from natural disasters
Cabinet of Ministers orders to insure houses in risk zones by end of 2024
Typhoon in Vietnam: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences over victims
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
11 November, Tuesday
11:03
Tamchy SFIT: How new investment zone being created in Issyk-Kul region Tamchy SFIT: How new investment zone being created in I...
10:44
Islamic Solidarity Games: Boxer Nuradin Rustambek uulu wins silver
10:24
President instructs Cabinet to find contractor for repair of Osh—Kara-Suu road
10:17
Over 130 tons of beans delivered from Kyrgyzstan to Astrakhan Oblast of Russia
10:12
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 6th currency intervention in 2025