Typhoon hits the Philippines: No Kyrgyzstanis among casualties

No reports have been received of citizens of Kyrgyzstan among the casualties or injured during typhoon Fung-Wong in the Philippines. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, the Kyrgyz diplomatic mission is maintaining close communication with citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic currently staying in the Philippines.

Due to the powerful typhoon, around one million people across various regions of the country have been forced to evacuate to safer areas. The natural disaster has also led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, the temporary closure of workplaces and educational institutions, and power outages in several regions.