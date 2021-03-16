17:13
Some Bishkek streets closed for traffic due to repair work

Some streets in Bishkek are closed for traffic due to repair work. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The work begins today on the section of Shevchenko Street — from Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Michurin Street, tomorrow — on Levonevsky Street — from Tolstoy Street to Asanaliev Street and on Kakhovskaya Street — from Timur Frunze Street to Krivonosov Street.

The City Hall reminds that Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise will overhaul 27 sections of capital’s streets this year with a total length of 16.5 kilometers.

The City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to choose the route in advance when traveling by car.
