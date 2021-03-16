Construction of medical center for $ 9.2 million planned in Bishkek

Government of Qatar has allocated $ 9.24 million for construction of a new nine-story building of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The head of the medical institution Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov posted on his Facebook page.

According to him, the center hosted a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to the Kyrgyz RepublicAbdullah bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

«At the meeting, the Qatari delegation announced allocation of $ 9,240 million for targeted construction of a new modern nine-story building with 420 beds for the Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. It will have advanced technology and equipment. This is a 100% grant, gratuitous. The tender is held by the Embassy, it will be under its control until completion of the construction,» the doctor told.