12:38
USD 84.80
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.16
English

Construction of medical center for $ 9.2 million planned in Bishkek

Government of Qatar has allocated $ 9.24 million for construction of a new nine-story building of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The head of the medical institution Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov posted on his Facebook page.

Опубликовано Сабырбеком Джумабековым Понедельник, 15 марта 2021 г.

According to him, the center hosted a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar to the Kyrgyz RepublicAbdullah bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

«At the meeting, the Qatari delegation announced allocation of $ 9,240 million for targeted construction of a new modern nine-story building with 420 beds for the Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. It will have advanced technology and equipment. This is a 100% grant, gratuitous. The tender is held by the Embassy, it will be under its control until completion of the construction,» the doctor told.
link: https://24.kg/english/186608/
views: 90
Print
Related
Renovation at 2 hospitals at World Bank’s expense nearing completion in Bishkek
Construction of infectious diseases hospitals in Naryn, Osh not completed
Kyrgyzstan starts renovation of Infectious Diseases Departments for 78 mln soms
Repair of Infectious Diseases Department of hospital continues in Kara-Balta
COVID-19: Commission tells about shortcomings of day patient hospitals
New modular hospitals opened in Bishkek and Chui region
80 containers for construction of hospitals delivered from Uzbekistan
Qatar to pay for heart surgeries for 81 Kyrgyzstanis
Two new mobile hospitals to be built in Kadamdzhai and Bishkek
Day patient hospitals not to be opened in Bishkek city
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
16 March, Tuesday
12:23
Almost a third of Kyrgyzstan’s population are poor at year-end 2020 Almost a third of Kyrgyzstan’s population are poor at y...
12:04
Construction of medical center for $ 9.2 million planned in Bishkek
11:31
Sadyr Japarov about stolen loans and why he felt ashamed in Tashkent
11:19
644 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
11:05
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours