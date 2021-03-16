12:38
USD 84.80
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.16
English

Sadyr Japarov about stolen loans and why he felt ashamed in Tashkent

Most of the grants that Kyrgyzstan received were «wasted». President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated in an interview with Azattyk radio.

He promises that these cases will be investigated within 2-3 months and the results will be made public.

According to the head of state, now the republic lives at the expense of internal resources.

To date, Kyrgyzstan’s debts amount to $ 5 billion.

«If I work for the next 10 years, payment of all these debts will fall on my shoulders. However, there are cases when 70-80 percent of these loans were stolen. I was recently in Uzbekistan, and I was ashamed: we hadn’t even built a plant for production of toothpicks, and they are already producing airplanes,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He intends to «open enterprises to pay off the external debt.»

The President believes that the previous government could draw up agreements with softer conditions.

«Let’s suppose you took out a loan in a bank secured by your house, and, drawing up an agreement with the bank, you agreed that if you cannot repay the loan or are late in paying interest, the bank will take your house away. The same is with external debt — the state enters into an agreement. If you cannot pay or are late with the payment, then some project will be taken away, for example, HPP, North-South road, Datka — Kemin power transmission line. We took money for these projects,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, agreements were signed, according to which management of the facilities in case of non-payment is handed over to the other party, if this is not enough, they (the creditors) have the right to other facilities.

At the same time, he assured that payments on the external debt are made on schedule.

«By December 31,2020, we had to pay $ 30 million. We paid them, found sources. We have reliable sources, due to which we will confidently pay this year as well,» the head of state added.
link: https://24.kg/english/186603/
views: 111
Print
Related
President Japarov invites Japan DX company to invest in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
President Sadyr Japarov concludes state visit to Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov and Abdulla Aripov discuss joint projects
President Japarov meets with Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairperson of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan
What Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk about
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov meets Sadyr Japarov at Tashkent airport
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
16 March, Tuesday
12:23
Almost a third of Kyrgyzstan’s population are poor at year-end 2020 Almost a third of Kyrgyzstan’s population are poor at y...
12:04
Construction of medical center for $ 9.2 million planned in Bishkek
11:31
Sadyr Japarov about stolen loans and why he felt ashamed in Tashkent
11:19
644 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
11:05
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours