Sadyr Japarov about stolen loans and why he felt ashamed in Tashkent

Most of the grants that Kyrgyzstan received were «wasted». President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated in an interview with Azattyk radio.

He promises that these cases will be investigated within 2-3 months and the results will be made public.

According to the head of state, now the republic lives at the expense of internal resources.

To date, Kyrgyzstan’s debts amount to $ 5 billion.

«If I work for the next 10 years, payment of all these debts will fall on my shoulders. However, there are cases when 70-80 percent of these loans were stolen. I was recently in Uzbekistan, and I was ashamed: we hadn’t even built a plant for production of toothpicks, and they are already producing airplanes,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He intends to «open enterprises to pay off the external debt.»

The President believes that the previous government could draw up agreements with softer conditions.

«Let’s suppose you took out a loan in a bank secured by your house, and, drawing up an agreement with the bank, you agreed that if you cannot repay the loan or are late in paying interest, the bank will take your house away. The same is with external debt — the state enters into an agreement. If you cannot pay or are late with the payment, then some project will be taken away, for example, HPP, North-South road, Datka — Kemin power transmission line. We took money for these projects,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, agreements were signed, according to which management of the facilities in case of non-payment is handed over to the other party, if this is not enough, they (the creditors) have the right to other facilities.

At the same time, he assured that payments on the external debt are made on schedule.

«By December 31,2020, we had to pay $ 30 million. We paid them, found sources. We have reliable sources, due to which we will confidently pay this year as well,» the head of state added.