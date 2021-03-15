12:06
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

620 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108 - in serious condition

At least 620 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 275 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 345. Including 17 people are in an extremely serious condition, 91 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 236 people (or 68.4 percent) is assessed as moderate. One patient in satisfactory condition is registered.

At least 39 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 16 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 1, in Chui region — 7, in Naryn region — 1, in Issyk-Kul region — 8, in Jalal-Abad region — 6, in Batken region — 2.

In total, 83,875 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/186447/
views: 50
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,917 in total
Recovery of Bishkek after pandemic discussed in capital
590 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105 - in serious condition
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
572 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 98 - in serious condition
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,755 in total
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
15 March, Monday
12:01
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:55
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
620 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108 - in serious condition
11:46
Heads of Security Committees of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to meet in Khujand
11:24
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,917 in total