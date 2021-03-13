12:43
Tailings dumps: Chatkal district receives protective equipment

UNDP’s Disaster Risk Management Program in the Kyrgyz Republic transferred protective equipment to the local population living in Sumsar village, Chatkal district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, for a total amount of 822,500 soms. UNDP reports.

The project is implemented jointly with the Environmental Management Program, funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.

The village of Sumsar is located at a distance of 248 km from the regional center of Jalal-Abad city. The population of 6,427 people lives surrounded by three tailings of a lead-zinc mine with a total mass of 4.5 million tons.

The masks, protective equipment, first-aid kits and other types of equipment will be distributed among families, who are at risk due to the close proximity of highly toxic tailings. They will be used during public works to protect against negative impact.
link: https://24.kg/english/186357/
views: 97
