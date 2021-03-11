European Union donates PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan

The European Union handed over kits for diagnostics and conducting 8,000 PCR tests for a total of €100,000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The head of the EU Delegation Eduard Auer noted that the European Union became one of the first partners to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

«The materials provided will enhance the testing capacity of the nation’s healthcare system and help dedicated healthcare professionals fulfill their duty to protect people from COVID-19. The pandemic has had a profound impact on all of us, but together we can overcome all the hardships and consequences it has brought. The EU remains a reliable partner for the Kyrgyz people and we intend to continue supporting Kyrgyzstan in its fight against COVID,» he said.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev thanked the EU representatives for donation of the laboratory material, as well as the training of additional reserve of laboratory specialists.

The European Union has mobilized more than €43 million to support Kyrgyzstan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. «This support is a comprehensive response aimed at supporting the health care system and its capacity, crisis management, macro-financial stability, social protection, food security and support for the private sector,» the Ministry of Health and Social Development noted.