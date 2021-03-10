12:13
Organizations to be able to independently purchase medicines through UN

Changes have been made to the law on public procurement. The document was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 27, 2021. It stipulates that a procuring entity has the right to independently conduct procurement by the method of direct conclusion of an agreement in case of purchase of medicines and medical devices through organizations (representative offices) established by the UN and that signed an agreement (contract, memorandum) with the government of Kyrgyzstan.

At the same time, the procedure for such public procurement is established by a government decision. The law comes into force on the day of its official publication.
