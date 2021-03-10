12:13
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.14
English

New Country Director of Asian Development Bank for Kyrgyzstan appointed

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Kanokpan Lao-Araya as its new Country Director for Kyrgyzstan. The bank’s website says.

Kanokpan Lao-Araya will lead ADB’s operations in Kyrgyzstan and will oversee implementation of ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2018-2022 and the Country Operations Business Plan 2021-2023. Both documents are aimed at supporting economic growth and diversification, improving access to public and social services, and leveraging regional cooperation and integration.

«I am delighted to lead ADB’s efforts to support the development goals of Kyrgyzstan. Through ADB investments and support for reform programs, we will continue to help the country recover from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, promote inclusive growth, and improve access to public services to improve the lives of people across the country,» Kanokpan Lao-Araya said.

ADB notes that Kanokpan Lao Araya has more than 25 years of experience in development and economy of the Asia-Pacific region. She joined ADB in 2001 from the Ministry of Finance of Thailand and has held a number of senior positions since then. Most recently, she served as ADB Country Director for Bhutan, where she oversaw the bank’s operations, including implementation of ADB’s COVID-19 support.

Kanokpan Lao-Araya replaced Candice McDeigan, who was appointed a Country Director of the ADB Resident Mission in Azerbaijan.

In 2020, ADB provided over $ 70 million to Kyrgyzstan, including $ 50 million in budget support and $ 20 million in emergency assistance, to help mitigate the social and economic impact of COVID-19 and strengthen the healthcare sector. Since Kyrgyzstan joined ADB in 1994, the bank has provided the republic with about $ 1.4 billion in form of grants and loans.
link: https://24.kg/english/185888/
views: 144
Print
Related
Armed Forces Colonel appointed First Assistant Secretary of Security Council
New Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region appointed
New head of Government's press service appointed
World Champion becomes head of Specialized School of Olympic Reserve
Azis Kudaibergenov appointed judge of Administrative Court of Naryn region
Samat Nasirdinov appointed head of National Statistical Committee
New director of Electric Stations OJSC appointed
New head of Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region appointed
Kanatbek Turgunbekov appointed head of Financial Intelligence Service
Former head of Education Ministry appointed Adviser to Prime Minister
Popular
Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business Implementation of presidential decree to reduce pressure on business
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021 Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
HRW: Draft constitution of Kyrgyzstan undermines human rights norms HRW: Draft constitution of Kyrgyzstan undermines human rights norms
10 March, Wednesday
12:08
Armed Forces Colonel appointed First Assistant Secretary of Security Council Armed Forces Colonel appointed First Assistant Secretar...
12:03
Mobile app for beekeepers developed in Kyrgyzstan
11:53
Security forces arrest bandit group planning armed jihad in Kyrgyzstan
11:41
Authorized capital of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund to amount to $50 million
11:34
National athletics team of Kyrgyzstan wins 6 medals at tournament in Minsk