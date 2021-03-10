New Country Director of Asian Development Bank for Kyrgyzstan appointed

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Kanokpan Lao-Araya as its new Country Director for Kyrgyzstan. The bank’s website says.

Kanokpan Lao-Araya will lead ADB’s operations in Kyrgyzstan and will oversee implementation of ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy 2018-2022 and the Country Operations Business Plan 2021-2023. Both documents are aimed at supporting economic growth and diversification, improving access to public and social services, and leveraging regional cooperation and integration.

«I am delighted to lead ADB’s efforts to support the development goals of Kyrgyzstan. Through ADB investments and support for reform programs, we will continue to help the country recover from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, promote inclusive growth, and improve access to public services to improve the lives of people across the country,» Kanokpan Lao-Araya said.

ADB notes that Kanokpan Lao Araya has more than 25 years of experience in development and economy of the Asia-Pacific region. She joined ADB in 2001 from the Ministry of Finance of Thailand and has held a number of senior positions since then. Most recently, she served as ADB Country Director for Bhutan, where she oversaw the bank’s operations, including implementation of ADB’s COVID-19 support.

Kanokpan Lao-Araya replaced Candice McDeigan, who was appointed a Country Director of the ADB Resident Mission in Azerbaijan.

In 2020, ADB provided over $ 70 million to Kyrgyzstan, including $ 50 million in budget support and $ 20 million in emergency assistance, to help mitigate the social and economic impact of COVID-19 and strengthen the healthcare sector. Since Kyrgyzstan joined ADB in 1994, the bank has provided the republic with about $ 1.4 billion in form of grants and loans.