New Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region appointed

Bakytbek Narbekov was appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Talas region. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The relevant order was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov.

Aibek Buzurmankulov was relieved of his post last week. It is already known that he became a member of the Board of Directors of RSK Bank.

Bakytbek Narbekov was the head of the sector at the Executive Office of the Parliament. He ran on the list of Birimdik party in the last parliamentary elections in October 2020.