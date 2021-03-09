Participants of rally against new Constitution threaten to sue Sadyr Japarov

Several dozen policemen cordoned off the sidewalk near the White House in Bishkek during a rally against the new version of the Constitution.

About 50 people have already gathered there. The ex-deputy of the Parliament Iskhak Masaliev is among the protesters.

«We hold a peaceful rally against the new Constitution. We all saw how the deputies voted on the bill. One deputy pressed buttons for several colleagues. This is a mess. We also urge you not to succumb to provocations,» moderator of the rally said.

Organizer of the rally, Zhenish Moldokmatov, said he was ready to sue the President Sadyr Japarov for usurpation of power.

Earlier it was reported that residents of the country’s regions were going to join the protest.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill on holding referendum on the draft law on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic in the first reading on March 3. At least 87 MPs voted for it, 9 — against. Initiators propose to hold the referendum on April 11.