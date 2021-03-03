22:11
China to grant another batch of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese trade and economic cooperation, provision of the Kyrgyz Republic with vaccines against coronavirus infection free of charge.

«China is a reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, we attach great importance to the comprehensive development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with the PRC,» the Prime Minister said.

Ambassador Du Dewen said that the Chinese government has decided to provide Kyrgyzstan with another batch of humanitarian aid to fight the coronavirus infection. It will be delivered to the republic in the near future.

As for the issue of the full functioning of Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border, Ambassador Du Dewen informed about improvement of the situation at the checkpoints.

«The Kyrgyz side proposed to consider the possibility of increasing the throughput capacity at these checkpoints. The parties also exchanged views on the possible restoration of air communication between the two countries based on the organization of weekly civil and charter flights,» the statement says.
