School completely burned down in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

A fire broke out in the secondary school No. 42, located in Madaniyat village on March 2 at about 18.20.

As a result, the building with an area of 212 square meters completely burned down.

Three fire brigades were involved in the fire extinguishing. Causes of the fire are being investigated.