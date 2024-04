Fire broke out at Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ). Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, a barrack house, where the employees of the economic zone lived, burned down. Eight families were left without housing.

«Everything burned down: money, documents, belongings, clothes. Eight fire engines worked. Employees of Manas airport, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and two fire trucks of the Bishkek FEZ worked at the scene,» citizens told.