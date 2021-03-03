Medical vehicles purchased within project distributed throughout country

Bishkek hosted a handover ceremony of 15 Niva medical vehicles purchased within the World Bank COVID-19 project.

According to the distribution plan, one car will be handed over to Batken region, to Chui region — one, Talas region — one, Naryn region — two, Issyk-Kul region — two, Jalal-Abad region — three, Osh region — three, and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center on transport — two.

The Health and Social Development Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that there are necessary medical vehicles in all regions of the country. There are also old cars that are not updated to this day.

In total, the World Bank purchased 26 ambulances, 19 medical vehicles and 6 vehicles for mobile teams of urban Family Medicine Centers.

Earlier, 49 ambulances were handed over to medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. At least 37 cars Sobol and GAZelle were purchased at the expense of fines within Safe City project. They were distributed among medical institutions in seven regions of the republic.