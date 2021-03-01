14-year-old schoolgirl commits suicide in sports hall in Sokuluk district

A 14-year-old schoolgirl was found hanged in the sports hall of one of the former kindergartens in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region confirmed this information.

«The Sokuluk District Department of Internal Affairs received a message about body of 14-year-old B.V. on February 23. An investigative-operational group left for the place. According to preliminary data, the girl hanged herself. No other traces, except for traces from the rope, were found on the body,» the press service of the regional police department said.

This fact was registered, an examination was commissioned. All circumstances are being clarified. Further investigative and operational measures are being carried out.