WHO: Less than 10 percent of humanity has antibodies to COVID-19

Less than 10 percent of humanity has antibodies to COVID-19, the Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said in an interview posted on Twitter.

Answering the question whether it was possible to achieve community immunity in large cities, in which a significant part of the population had coronavirus, the specialist drew attention to almost 500 studies conducted in the world. Their results showed that less than 10 percent of the world’s population now have antibodies to COVID-19.

Soumya Swaminathan added that in some places, especially in urban areas, 50-60 percent of residents have been exposed to the virus and have antibodies. «However, this does not mean that an entire city, province or country has achieved community immunity. If residents of these territories, who do not have antibodies, come to places where the level of the community immunity is lower than in their city, they can get infected,» she said.

«The only way to achieve community immunity is through vaccination,» she added.

According to her, therefore, WHO insists that as many countries as possible have to join the COVAX program, so that «all countries have vaccines and people are vaccinated as soon as possible.»
