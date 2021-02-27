09:39
USD 84.75
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.14
English

Less than a third of heads of companies are women in Kyrgyzstan

Human rights activists note that vertical and horizontal gender segregation persists in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the analysis carried out by Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, female workers are concentrated in low-paid sectors of the economy. Only 27.4 percent of company heads are women, 72.6 percent are men.

There is a government decree in Kyrgyzstan prohibiting more than 400 professions for women.

«Human rights organizations demand to ban such lists, since this is formal discrimination and violation of the constitutional rights of citizens,» Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan stressed.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the number of able-bodied women in the country is 1,800 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/184844/
views: 3
Print
Related
UN Committee recognizes discrimination against woman in custody
Gender quota proposed for Government of Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister intends to appoint women deputy heads of districts
Gender balance not observed in Government’s Executive Office
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation
Debts of Kyrgyzstan: Why country could lose its facilities Debts of Kyrgyzstan: Why country could lose its facilities
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow
Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
27 February, Saturday
09:36
Less than a third of heads of companies are women in Kyrgyzstan Less than a third of heads of companies are women in Ky...
09:30
Central Asian Trade Intelligence Portal for exporters launched in Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Friday
18:30
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
18:12
Sugar price grows by almost 19 soms for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
18:01
Russia to deliver 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
17:52
At least 68 judges brought to disciplinary responsibility last year
17:31
World Champion becomes head of Specialized School of Olympic Reserve