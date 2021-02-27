Less than a third of heads of companies are women in Kyrgyzstan

Human rights activists note that vertical and horizontal gender segregation persists in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the analysis carried out by Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, female workers are concentrated in low-paid sectors of the economy. Only 27.4 percent of company heads are women, 72.6 percent are men.

There is a government decree in Kyrgyzstan prohibiting more than 400 professions for women.

«Human rights organizations demand to ban such lists, since this is formal discrimination and violation of the constitutional rights of citizens,» Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan stressed.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the number of able-bodied women in the country is 1,800 million.