All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva

Deputy Chair of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan, Nurgul Bakirova, took part in the presentation and defense of the country’s 11th and 12th periodic reports on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination for 2019–2022. The UN Committee session was held on May 1–2, 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the Supreme Court’s press service, since joining the Convention in 1996, Kyrgyzstan has consistently implemented its provisions at the national level. Discrimination of any kind — including on the basis of race, ethnicity, or nationality — is prohibited. Anti-discrimination norms are enshrined in the Constitution, procedural legislation, and several sectoral laws.

Nurgul Bakirova emphasized that Kyrgyz courts ensure effective protection of individual rights regardless of background. National courts apply both domestic and international legal standards, including provisions of the Convention itself. There is also a legal mechanism for challenging legislation that violates anti-discrimination principles.

It was noted that courts consider crimes motivated by racial, ethnic, or religious hatred as aggravating circumstances and enforce penalties, including for promoting supremacy and extremism.

Since 2019, over 400 judges in Kyrgyzstan have undergone training on human rights protection and international legal standards.

Nurgul Bakirova noted that representatives of different nationalities are represented in the republic’s judicial system and gender balance is maintained: out of 470 judges, 38 percent are women.

«Kyrgyzstan remains committed to the principles of equality, justice, and respect for diversity. We recognize that combating racial discrimination is not only an international obligation, but a vital step toward building a harmonious and inclusive society,» she stated.

The country expressed its readiness to continue cooperation with international partners and the UN in eliminating all forms of discrimination and strengthening justice.