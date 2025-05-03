16:23
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva

Deputy Chair of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan, Nurgul Bakirova, took part in the presentation and defense of the country’s 11th and 12th periodic reports on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination for 2019–2022. The UN Committee session was held on May 1–2, 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the Supreme Court’s press service, since joining the Convention in 1996, Kyrgyzstan has consistently implemented its provisions at the national level. Discrimination of any kind — including on the basis of race, ethnicity, or nationality — is prohibited. Anti-discrimination norms are enshrined in the Constitution, procedural legislation, and several sectoral laws.

Nurgul Bakirova emphasized that Kyrgyz courts ensure effective protection of individual rights regardless of background. National courts apply both domestic and international legal standards, including provisions of the Convention itself. There is also a legal mechanism for challenging legislation that violates anti-discrimination principles.

It was noted that courts consider crimes motivated by racial, ethnic, or religious hatred as aggravating circumstances and enforce penalties, including for promoting supremacy and extremism.

Since 2019, over 400 judges in Kyrgyzstan have undergone training on human rights protection and international legal standards.

Nurgul Bakirova noted that representatives of different nationalities are represented in the republic’s judicial system and gender balance is maintained: out of 470 judges, 38 percent are women.

«Kyrgyzstan remains committed to the principles of equality, justice, and respect for diversity. We recognize that combating racial discrimination is not only an international obligation, but a vital step toward building a harmonious and inclusive society,» she stated.

The country expressed its readiness to continue cooperation with international partners and the UN in eliminating all forms of discrimination and strengthening justice.
link: https://24.kg/english/328203/
views: 146
Print
Related
Healthcare workers in polyclinics to be freed from excessive paperwork
Human rights protections continued to decline in Kyrgyzstan in 2023 – HRW
Various laws are used in Kyrgyzstan to prevent criticism by media
Head of Cabinet to report to Parliament on preparations for winter
Instructions for quick business reporting in electronic form developed
Rally against initiative of Shailoobek Atazov takes place in Bishkek
UN experts: Women in Kyrgyzstan are active but are under-represented
UN experts to study discrimination against women, girls issue in Kyrgyzstan
Discrimination against women in Kyrgyzstan: UN Committee rules on complaint
Kyrgyzstani sues state for 10 million soms for discrimination
Popular
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1
President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million President Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement with ADB for $38.8 million
Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj Saudi Arabia introduces new rules for performing Hajj
3 May, Saturday
15:44
Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development established by President Council for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Development e...
15:38
Investment territory with special status to appear in Tamchy
15:30
Climate change: Main problems of mountainous regions in Kyrgyzstan named
15:20
All forms of discrimination banned in Kyrgyzstan — report presented in Geneva
14:57
School for 750 students planned to be built in Kara-Balta city