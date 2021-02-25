18:02
Police seize over 6 kilograms of drugs in Jalal-Abad region

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan seized more than 6 kilograms of drugs for several days in Jalal-Abad region. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control reports.

«As a result of Transit special operation, employees of the Department of the Drug Control Service for Jalal-Abad region confiscated 48 briquettes (465 grams) of hashish form a 26-year-old resident in Kara-Kul. Hashish and marijuana with a total weight of 83 grams were found in a house of another resident of Kara-Kul. In addition, ammunition was found — about two dozen rounds from smooth-bore weapons. Another fact related to drug trafficking was revealed on February 19. At least 6 kilograms 223 grams of marijuana were found in the house of a convict serving a sentence for sale of drugs in Toktogul,» the state service informed.

The total weight of all seized drugs reached 6 kilograms 771 grams. Criminal cases were initiated on all the facts.
