Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan completes diplomatic mission

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in the country. Press service of the Government Executive Office reported.

The head of Government thanked the Ambassador for the fruitful work, and the Government of Turkey for the assistance provided in the fight against coronavirus infection.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, mining industry, transport, education, health care, culture and sports, as well as the upcoming meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and a business forum, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan.

Ulukbek Maripov congratulated the Ambassador on completion of his diplomatic mission in the country and wished him further success.