Sadyr Japarov invites Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invited Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan. He stated it on February 24 during an official visit to Moscow, the Kremlin’s press service reports.

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for further development of cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the field of politics, economy, trade and culture.

At a meeting with Japarov, Putin expressed hope for possible normalization of the internal political situation in Bishkek. According to him, not just warm relations have been built between the two states, they are allied and privileged.

«And I am very glad that today Russia takes the first place in the trade and economic relations of your country. We very much hope that the planned measures inside the country, including amendments to the Basic Law of Kyrgyzstan, will contribute to stabilization in the republic and create conditions for progressive development of the state,» the Russian leader noted.

He also stressed the importance of preserving the state status of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan.

«This is important for the citizens of Kyrgyzstan as well, since it gives certain advantages in the labor market in Russia — additional exams are not required, additional difficulties do not arise for Kyrgyzstanis who come to the Russian Federation,» Vladimir Putin said.
