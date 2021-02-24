12:56
President Xi Jinping invites Sadyr Japarov to China

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reports.

The parties reportedly discussed current areas of bilateral cooperation, including further steps to expand trade and economic cooperation, as well as joint measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Xi Jinping on the last Spring Festival and thanked him for the comprehensive support, including the decision of the PRC government to provide the people of Kyrgyzstan with a vaccine against coronavirus infection.

In turn, Xi Jinping invited Sadyr Japarov to visit China.
