15:06
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

Black Sea Fleet Song and Dance Ensemble starts concert tour in Kyrgyzstan

The Song and Dance Ensemble of the Black Sea Fleet began its concert tour in Kyrgyzstan. Rossotrudnichestvo reports.

On the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, artists of the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Black Sea Fleet visited Kyrgyzstan. Its performances are organized within the framework of the Cross Year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

«The ensemble has already performed on the stage of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall. The artists performed well-known compositions «Moscow Nights», «Kalinka», «Song of Sevastopol», choreographic elements. The concert was also attended by the curator of cultural projects Igor Vorontsov, Shattyk and Zhash Kanat ensembles,» Rossotrudnichestvo reports.
link: https://24.kg/english/184288/
views: 84
Print
Related
About 500 people gather on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek to host concert on occasion of Russia Day
Benefit concert in support of healthcare workers to take place on April 18
Bishkek to host big brass concert with participation of conductor from Germany
Bishkek hosts open-air musical evenings
Bishkek to mark 140th anniversary by carpet of flowers, carnival, fireworks
Musicians from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Kazakhstan to perform in Bishkek
Washington (USA) to host evening of Kyrgyz classical and folk music
Italian opera singer to sing in Kyrgyz
World opera soloists to give concert in Bishkek in memory of Luciano Pavarotti
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
22 February, Monday
14:35
Black Sea Fleet Song and Dance Ensemble starts concert tour in Kyrgyzstan Black Sea Fleet Song and Dance Ensemble starts concert...
14:22
Archery team of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Alpomish va Barchinoy tournament
14:04
Arrested Raiymbek Matraimov complains of high blood pressure
13:56
Local elections: Seven parties intend to run for Osh City Council
13:37
Russia to allocate $ 5.2 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat drug trafficking