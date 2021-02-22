Black Sea Fleet Song and Dance Ensemble starts concert tour in Kyrgyzstan

The Song and Dance Ensemble of the Black Sea Fleet began its concert tour in Kyrgyzstan. Rossotrudnichestvo reports.

On the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, artists of the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Black Sea Fleet visited Kyrgyzstan. Its performances are organized within the framework of the Cross Year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

«The ensemble has already performed on the stage of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall. The artists performed well-known compositions «Moscow Nights», «Kalinka», «Song of Sevastopol», choreographic elements. The concert was also attended by the curator of cultural projects Igor Vorontsov, Shattyk and Zhash Kanat ensembles,» Rossotrudnichestvo reports.