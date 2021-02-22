15:06
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

Local elections: Seven parties intend to run for Osh City Council

Seven parties announced their intention to run for the Osh City Council. Rasulbek Kadyrov, Special Representative for the south region of the country and head of the TEC, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, representatives of Yiman Nuru party have corrected mistakes and brought the documents in line with the requirements. Thus, to date, seven political organizations have notified about their participation in the race — Tilekteshtik, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Bir Bol, Yntymak, Yiman Nuru, Uluttar Birimdigi and Ata Zhurt.

The TEC reminds: the deadline for notifications is March 1 at 23.59. Local elections in 448 local councils will be held on April 11.
link: https://24.kg/english/184284/
views: 109
Print
Related
First ever TV debates in 2021 local elections to take place in Kyrgyzstan
Local elections: 182.5 mln soms to be spent on salaries of TEC, PEC members
Local elections: Leaders of three parties announce merger
Local elections: Parties to start campaigning on March 12
President of Kyrgyzstan decides to postpone local elections
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: CEC does not support initiative to postpone elections
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parties speak for postponement of local elections
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova
Elections 2020: 6,745 citizens registered in Tokmak for two months
Mass registration of citizens in cities before local elections continues
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months Raiymbek Matraimov placed in remand prison for two months
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
22 February, Monday
14:35
Black Sea Fleet Song and Dance Ensemble starts concert tour in Kyrgyzstan Black Sea Fleet Song and Dance Ensemble starts concert...
14:22
Archery team of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Alpomish va Barchinoy tournament
14:04
Arrested Raiymbek Matraimov complains of high blood pressure
13:56
Local elections: Seven parties intend to run for Osh City Council
13:37
Russia to allocate $ 5.2 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat drug trafficking