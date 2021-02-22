Local elections: Seven parties intend to run for Osh City Council

Seven parties announced their intention to run for the Osh City Council. Rasulbek Kadyrov, Special Representative for the south region of the country and head of the TEC, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, representatives of Yiman Nuru party have corrected mistakes and brought the documents in line with the requirements. Thus, to date, seven political organizations have notified about their participation in the race — Tilekteshtik, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Bir Bol, Yntymak, Yiman Nuru, Uluttar Birimdigi and Ata Zhurt.

The TEC reminds: the deadline for notifications is March 1 at 23.59. Local elections in 448 local councils will be held on April 11.